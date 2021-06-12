Russian submarines in the Atlantic Ocean pose a serious threat to Western decocracy, but the United States has a “cheap solution” to this “devilish problem,” writes Forbes.

An American magazine notes the “invisibility” of Russian submarines underwater. The publication writes that these submarines are equipped with cruise or ballistic missiles. Forbes notes that the United States, as well as the United Kingdom and Norway, plan to detect Russian submarines using P-8 Poseidon anti-submarine patrol aircraft, while EU countries plan to do this through the Accelerated Interim Multinational MPA Solution (AIM2S) program, which involves the use of other aircraft, many of which are deprecated.

Instead of AIM2S, the magazine suggests the EU states to use the American P-8 Poseidon. According to Forbes, this will eliminate the submarine threat posed by Russia, reduce the burden on the US Navy, facilitate allied interactions, and support thousands of jobs in the United States. The publication notes that one P-8 Poseidon costs $ 200 million, and its production creates 80 thousand jobs within the United States.

