The US fears that Iran could launch new attacks in the Middle East with the help of the Russian satellite “Canopus-V”, which Moscow intends to supply to Tehran. Writes about this The Washington Post.

The Earth observation satellite, which Russia will launch for use by Iran, will enable the latter to track military targets in the region. For example, Tehran will be able to monitor facilities in the Persian Gulf and Israel, as well as military bases in Iraq.

The Washington Post clarifies that the launch of the satellite is expected within the coming months. In this regard, the American administration was afraid of a possible military threat: supposedly with the help of such technology, the Iranian side will be able to conduct pinpoint attacks.

“It is not the best satellite system in the world, but it has a high resolution that is ideal for military purposes. Such a satellite will allow Iran to aim an accurate sight in just a couple of hours, ”a source familiar with the delivery details told The Washington Post.

The United States has repeatedly expressed concern over the improvement of Iran’s military equipment, accusing it of sponsoring military campaigns in various parts of the Middle East. Thus, Washington demanded to extend the ban on the supply of weapons to Iran, which China and Russia allegedly neglected.

