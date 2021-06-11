Joe Biden’s Secretary of State, Anthony J. Blinken, had a telephone conversation with Alberto Fernández’s Chancellor, Felipe Solá, in which they agreed on the importance of making bilateral, regional and international efforts to promote democracy and Human Rights. in Nicaragua, where the Daniel Ortega regime detained the main opposition candidates.

Blinken highlighted the concern of the United States “over the arbitrary arrests of presidential candidates and attacks on the independent press and civil society by President Ortega,” as reported in a brief press release from the US Embassy. .UU. In Argentina.

The Biden official emphasized the desire to continue “consolidating the history of cooperation” between the United States and Argentina as regards the promotion of human rights and democracy, diplomatic sources said.

The statement from the US Embassy in Argentina.

