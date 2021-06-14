British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to postpone lifting the latest coronavirus restrictions in England, due to an outbreak of the Delta variant.

This Monday, the president was going to announce the last stage of the disarray, which includes the reopening of the discos and the authorization for the show halls to function at full capacity.

However, according to the BBC in London, the lift will be delayed four weeks, until July 19, a decision that must be approved by Parliament.

The decision would meet some pushback from Johnson’s Conservative Party deputies. In addition, it would be a setback for many companies, especially in the hospitality sector, who expected a full reopening at the beginning of the summer to compensate for the losses suffered from the successive lockdowns in England since March 2020.

Days ago, the Prime Minister warned that the spread in the United Kingdom of the Delta variant, initially identified in India, is “very worrying”, because it is 60% more contagious Unlike the Alpha variant that emerged in England in December, this strain is now dominant in the United Kingdom, the country most affected in Europe by the pandemic with about 128,000 deaths.

The British authorities are concerned about the circulation of the Delta variant in the country. PHOTO. AFP.

After a long winter lockdown, the government has very gradually relaxed restrictions. But the lifting of the latest measures, scheduled for next week, is threatened by the recent increase in infections, which exceed 7,000 new daily cases.

According to a study by the Public Health of England, 42,323 cases were detected in the United Kingdom, 29,892 more than a week ago, of this new strain from India that already represents more than 90% of new infections.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom more than 41.5 million people, that is, almost 79% of the adult population, have already received the first dose of a covid-19 vaccine and 29.8 million people, 56 , 6% of adults, the two necessary doses.

AFG