The discriminatory phrase of Alberto Fernández against Brazilians, Mexicans and Argentines He went around the world. The main international media echoed the presidential scandal that took place on Wednesday in their press conference with the president of the Spanish government Pedro Sánchez. And even the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro, took a photo and tweeted it mocking Fernández’s phrase.

That scandal rekindled the questioning of the presidential communication, which seems very improvised and without adequate preparation, according to the opinion of the specialists consulted by Clarion.

It is that even the rectification that Alberto Fernández tried today was also highly questioned, since he only apologized to those who “felt offended or invisible”. And he insisted with a phrase from Litto Nebbia, not understanding the offense that it meant to say that the Brazilians “came out of the jungle” and “the Mexicans came out of the Indians.”

For Mario Riorda, the “apologies with ‘buts’ do not work. They must start from recognizing from oneself (who offends) having erred. To condition that the other ‘could’ have been offended is not to assume the sincerity of the apologies. It is not to finish recognizing the offense “.

On the contrary, official government sources indicated that Fernández’s phrase was not “unfortunate” but “misinterpreted.” And “when he saw that misinterpretation he apologized and tried to clarify, like any good person,” they assured Clarion.

Fernández likes to write his own speeches, without the participation of a team that is in charge of developing them. He also prefers to be the one who elaborates the topics he talks about in his journalistic interviews and the tweets he usually sends on that social network, such as the rectification of his controversial discriminatory phrase.

Alejandro Grimson and Ricardo Forster They are the two main specialists who bring “different contributions” to Alberto Fernández on issues of the presidential speech. “And Alberto puts his stamp on that,” said official sources consulted by Clarion.

Also influencing the Secretary of Communication and Press, Juan Pablo Biondi, and the Secretary of Media and Public Communication, Francisco Meritello. Sometimes, the Secretary for Strategic Affairs also makes a contribution, Gustavo Beliz, when it comes to more elaborate speeches, such as when a DNU is announced about the pandemic. But there is no technical team that takes care of preparing the speeches or the themes that the President says in each of his media and management appearances.

I did not want to offend anyone, in any case, who has felt offended or invisible, since now my apologies. – Alberto Fernández (@alferdez) June 9, 2021

That was evident when he gave an interview to youtuber K “El Cadete” Pedro Rosemblat, two weeks ago, with whom he spoke for more than an hour at Quinta de Olivos and told him that the ones from the Pfizer lab “They did not want to sign the contract” to sell vaccines to Argentina. “They put me in a very violent situation of demands,” he added, without understanding the importance of access to these vaccines for Argentine society, which until now have proven to be very efficient in preventing coronavirus infections.

According to specialist Adriana Amado, “this is the end of a process that began when we all valued improvisation in government discourse, for example in presidential debates, as if the preparation of the communication instances were a minor issue. And now we see with Alberto Fernández how improvisation reached a level that nobody imagined “.

“Breaking the protocol was also valued. But that comes at a cost especially on issues of international impact, “added Amado.

It is that the current President did not like it the “marketing” experience of the government of Mauricio Macri nor that of Fernando de la Rúa, so he himself prefers to be his own presidential spokesman, without anyone setting a course for him on presidential communication, said a specialist who knows Fernández closely.

“That nobody coachee me”, the President often repeats among his intimates, with personal pride. He did it in the presidential debates with which he competed to access the Casa Rosada, when he questioned Macri of being “so coached”, and he continues to do so now in his daily management.

“For this reason, it is very difficult for him to change, because it is part of his political identity,” added a specialist, who prefers to remain anonymous.

As if he couldn’t contain himself After everything that happened, Alberto Fernández put a “like” on the message from Karin Arcuschin, a militant from the Frente de Todos, who wrote on Twitter: “The sepoys lament in their hearts that their ancestors have not traveled on a boat that he went to North America instead of coming south. However, they are the first to criticize and judge even the smallest mistake that someone who works for the interests of Argentina can commit. “

