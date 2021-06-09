With the beginning of the renowned virtual event called Geeked week, have come to light various news related to the programs of Netflix that are in production. For this reason, The Umbrella Academy showrunner Jeremy Slater shared the episode titles for the series’ third season.

Following this recent news, it was also announced that the program based on the original Gerard Way comics will feature a total of 10 chapters. Here is the full list.

Meet the family

World’s Biggest Wall of Twine

Pocket Full of Lightning

Kugelblitz

Kindest Cut

Marigold

Auf Wiedersehen

Wedding at the End of the World

Six bells

Oblivion.

Something that caught the attention of fans of the franchise is the name of the latest episode of The umbrella academy 3. The title makes a clear reference to the third volume of the comic called Hotel Oblivion, delivery in which beings with surprising abilities appear that will put the protagonists in danger.

Let us remember that the superhero series is in full swing, so it is expected that more details will be revealed than what we will see in its premiere.

What will we see in The Umbrella academy 3?

The series tells us about the lives of the members of a superhero family called Hargreeves. They all work together at the Umbrella Academy to solve the mysterious death of their father, while facing many conflicts due to their divergent personalities and abilities.

After the events of the second season, the Hargreeves will have to repair the problems generated after reaching their current era. In addition, the superhero family will have to deal with new and mysterious characters that could endanger their existence.

It is nothing less than the members of the Sparrow academy, an alternative version of the protagonists and possessors of supernatural abilities.