The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine proposed to the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) to approve the country’s foreign policy strategy with a course towards joining the EU and NATO and a plan to counter the “aggressive policy of the Russian Federation”. The initiative was announced on Wednesday, June 9, at a meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers, which was broadcast on Youtube.

“Ensuring the independence and state sovereignty of Ukraine, the renewal of its territorial integrity, countering the aggressive policy of the Russian Federation, the course towards membership in the EU and NATO, promoting Ukrainian imports and attracting foreign investment, protecting the rights and interests of citizens abroad are priority areas of foreign policy”, – says an explanatory note to the draft decree of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, which will put into effect the corresponding decision of the NSDC.

According to the document, the policy of the Russian Federation is “the main threat to Ukraine and the EU.” Two sections of the strategy are devoted to “countering Russian aggression by political and diplomatic means” and “policy towards the Russian Federation”.

Kiev intends to make efforts to return Crimea under its control, seek compensation in international instances, and promote further sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation, the document says.

It is noted that the draft foreign policy strategy is based on the provisions of the previously approved strategy of national security of Ukraine for the period 2021-2024.

On June 8, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said that the transfer of negotiations of the contact group on Donbass from Minsk to another location would not affect Ukraine’s desire to fulfill the Minsk agreements. According to the diplomat, the main problem is that at present the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as well as his staff, are sabotaging the Minsk agreements with all their might.

Earlier, on June 5, the former head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Pavel Klimkin said that a neutral country, for example Turkey, should be the place for negotiations on Donbass, and that the meetings of the trilateral settlement group in Minsk should be abandoned.

On May 27, the head of the Kiev delegation to the contact group on Donbass, Leonid Kravchuk, expressed the opinion that Minsk could no longer be a platform for negotiations on resolving the situation in the region, since Ukraine stopped air traffic with the neighboring republic amid the incident with the Ryanair plane landing in the Belarusian capital.

In turn, the director of the Institute for Peacekeeping Initiatives and Conflictology Denis Denisov said that Kravchuk’s statement does not make sense, since in the past two years, in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, Minsk is no longer particularly a platform for negotiations on Donbass, since everyone was transferred to the online format.

On May 31, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy pointed to the need to form a new format of negotiations to resolve the situation in the country. In particular, he explained that the discussion of the relevant conflict should not be limited to the borders of Donbass.

Since 2014, Kiev has been conducting a military operation against the residents of Donbass, who refused to recognize the results of the coup and the new government in Ukraine. At the same time, the Ukrainian authorities blame Russia for the current situation. Moscow has repeatedly noted that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict. The settlement issues are being discussed in the Minsk and Normandy (RF, Ukraine, Germany, France) formats.