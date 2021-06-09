Daniel Funes from Rioja, lawyer and representative of the food industry, had an eventful ceremony as the new president of the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA). The new unit list that Funes heads was harshly questioned by Jose Ignacio de Mendiguren, former holder of the UIA and current government official, as president of the state Investment and Foreign Trade Bank (BICE).

“It is important that we give the UIA transparency in an internal debate. In this election process there hasn’t been“, said Mendiguren, in a speech where he gave free rein to his parliamentary experience (he was a deputy for massismo) and in which he blatantly accused Paolo Rocca, owner of the Techint Group, if there is “vetoed” their participation in the new Executive Committee of the UIA.

The assumption of the new authorities was made during a meeting of the General Council of the UIA, which due to the pandemic took place via zoom. But the distance that this format imposes shattered when Mendiguren asked to speak, and said that he had talked at length with Funes about his possible incorporation into the UIA Steering Committee, which is where “small table” decisions are usually made. But that in recent weeks, Funes I no longer returned messages.

“I wanted to know who and why I was being banned,” Mendiguren said. “That is why I called FITA, CILFA, ADEFA, the Plastic Chamber, ADIMRA, Footwear, the provinces, etc. My colleagues know that this is the case. None of these entities spoke of a veto. I had only one company left, Which would be the veto, which we all know. And I called Mr. Paolo Rocca. I called him ten times. Do you know why? Because many times Mr. Paolo Rocca called me as president of the UIA, to solve enormous problems for him. that he had with the national government (from Cristina Kirchner) and I did it. I had no answer, “he added.

José Ignacio de Mendiguren. The current president of the state Investment and Foreign Trade Bank (BICE) was twice president of the UIA, Eduardo Duhalde’s Minister of Production and a deputy for the massismo.

Mendiguren’s accusations were denied by Funes de Rioja, in a press conference after the ceremony. Funes arrived at the room where he led the press conference, inside the UIA building on Avenida de Mayo, with a delay of almost 40 minutes. He arrived accompanied by the executive director, Diego Coatz, and by the new secretary of the entity, Miguel Ángel Rodríguez, who was the one with whom the unit list was negotiated. And both denied that there had been a veto against “Vasco” De Mendiguren.

“Just as a unit list has been voted, within it there has been no veto“said Funes.” In addition, José De Mendiguren occupies a place on the Board of Directors of the UIA. “Rodríguez supported him:” This is a list of unity, it is the list of consensus that we have achieved. The influence of the Techint group It is the same that every business group has. What we have done is give more federal representation and the presence of SMEs is well guaranteed. I don’t think it is something that is going to hinder future work. “

Diplomatic, but with a tense gesture, during the Funes press conference avoided definitions on the political course that the entity will take. On two occasions he refused to give a definition of the “Super Cerca” plan of fixed prices for 70 products, despite the fact that Copal has strongly criticized the government’s strategy of pressuring companies as the central axis to combat inflation. Minutes earlier, Mendiguren had presented him with a supposedly broken agreement.

“You told me that it was an additional value that I preside over an investment bank. Then I don’t know what happened, we couldn’t communicate, I constantly asked you to communicate and I was not lucky enough to have coffee“Mendiguren told Funes.

It was an eventful intervention: when he was going for five minutes, he was asked for brevity, and the current official raised the bet. “So abnormal has this election been that until now the chambers have not received the list. What transparency have we talked about? What process are we talking about, we don’t know today what we are voting for? Let’s recover the institutionality. Even the Rural Society is voting“.