La Uchulú, a character characterized by Esaú Reátegui, has won the affection of many Peruvians for her witty videos on TikTok and YouTube. Thanks to his innovative work, he belongs to the cast of The chola blowout already The artist of the year.

Despite the success that this young man from the jungle enjoys a few days ago in This is War, he never had a fifteen-year party due to financial problems. In addition, he revealed that one of his dreams was to dance with Patricio Parodi, a wish that came true on his visit to reality.

After this, El reventonazo de la Chola announced that The Uchulú will celebrate this party in the program. In a preview that showed the space on social networks, the great party that will be seen this Saturday on América Tv at 7:00 pm was appreciated.

In the photos, La Uchulú was seen excited when entering the set dressed in the beautiful chiffon dress and having her inseparable friend the Shamuco, who was his chamberlain.

“However, the youtuber’s tacos played a trick on her because when she ran she slipped and fell on the floor, but it was nothing serious for her to recover and continue with the party,” the program said in a statement.

The ‘Uchulú’ will celebrate its fifteen years in El reventonazo de la Chola. Photo: broadcast

In this gala, the cumbiambero Bryan Arámbulo, Fernando Armas, Manolo Rojas, the ‘Chola Chabuca’, among others, participated.

“I felt very happy and really excited because they never celebrated my 15 years due to lack of money, and that is a gift that everyone would like at that age. I am very grateful to the ‘Chola Chabuca’ who has been supporting me and making everything I longed for come true “, said La Uchulú.

In addition, the youtuber thanked the public for their affection and assured that the “fumes” did not rise. “I’m just starting out and I give my best in every presentation I have. I always have my feet on the ground and I remain humble, no one will take that away from me despite the popularity”, He commented.

The ‘Uchulú’, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.