The “General Authority of Civil Aviation” and the “National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management” announced the suspension of entry for travelers from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda on all flights of national and foreign carriers, as well as transit passengers coming from them, as of Friday, 11/06/ 2021 at 11:59 except for transit flights coming to the country and heading to these countries.

This also includes suspending the entry of travelers who were in these countries during a period of 14 days before coming to the UAE with the continuation of flights, as it will allow the transfer of passengers from the UAE to the three countries on flights.

It will also allow the transfer of the excluded groups from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda to the UAE with the application of the mentioned precautionary measures, which include UAE citizens and their first-degree relatives, and diplomatic missions accredited between the UAE and the three countries, including administrators working in the embassies of the UAE in these countries and embassies The three countries in the country.

The excluded category also includes official delegations and businessmen, provided they obtain prior approval, as well as holders of golden and silver residency, in addition to excluding those holders of vital jobs according to the classification of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, and crews of foreign freight and transit planes, provided that a negative laboratory test result for Covid-19 is obtained within 48 hours of Departure and upon arrival and adherence to quarantine until departure.

The excluded groups will be obliged to take preventive measures, which include a 10-day quarantine, a PCR examination at the airport, and on the fourth and eighth days of entering the country, and reducing the duration of the PCR examination from 72 hours to 48 hours, provided that tests issued by approved laboratories that carry a QR Code are accepted.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation confirmed that travelers coming from Zambia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda through other countries are required to have a period of stay in those countries of at least 14 days in order to be allowed to enter the country, with the continuation of cargo flights between the UAE with the three countries.

The authority called on all passengers affected by the decision to follow up and communicate with the airlines associated with them to modify and schedule their flights and ensure their safe return to their final destinations without any delay or other obligations.