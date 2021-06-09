Yesterday, the UAE sent a plane carrying 11,000 doses of vaccines against the “Covid-19” virus, to the friendly Republic of Belarus to support its efforts to combat the pandemic, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

This shipment of medical aid aims to provide greater protection for the vulnerable, the elderly and those with chronic diseases, and comes within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the UAE to limit the spread of the “Covid-19” pandemic, and based on its humanitarian and pioneering role in combating the pandemic.

This assistance would contribute to strengthening the preventive and precautionary measures taken by Belarus to address the “Covid-19” pandemic, in light of the emergence of new strains, and to help reach the stage of recovery from the current health crisis. The UAE is making great efforts to help brotherly and friendly countries to overcome the health conditions left by the “Covid-19” pandemic, stand by it and enhance its health capabilities to face the repercussions of this pandemic, by providing vaccines to many countries facing challenges in this regard.

Since the beginning of the “Covid-19” crisis, the UAE has been keen to carry out its humanitarian responsibility towards peoples around the world and has provided and continues to provide support and assistance to many countries to overcome the repercussions of the “Covid-19” pandemic.