Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The UAE-Saudi Technical and Vocational Training Forum concluded its activities yesterday, emphasizing the enhancement of the skills of students and youth, and the participating officials and experts valued the efforts of the rational leadership in empowering the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training to lead the specialized education system in the UAE. 16 experts and specialized officials participated in the forum, which was organized by “Abu Dhabi Technical” and the General Organization for Technical and Vocational Training in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and lasted for two days, through visual communication techniques, and within the “Joint Technical and Vocational Training Program” initiative emanating from the UAE-Saudi Coordination Council, During the first working session of the forum, which focused on “Talent and Innovation in Technical and Vocational Training and Excellence in International Competitions.” Engineer Ali Mohammed Al Marzouqi, Deputy Director General of the Abu Dhabi Center for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Acting Head of Emirates Skills, said that Abu Dhabi Technical leads an integrated system of technical and vocational education and training in the country to enable Emirati youth to master all skills, and to graduate the national competencies required for the labor market.

Emirates Skills Model

During the working session chaired by Prof. Dr. Mufid Batarseh, Head of Academic Support at Abu Dhabi Polytechnic, Eng. Ali Al Marzouqi presented a working paper, during which he highlighted the stages of development of the Emirates Skills model.

Engineer Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al-Sanea, Director General of the General Department of Activities in the Saudi General Organization, presented a working paper, during which he reviewed the features of permanent development in the system of activities, which contributes to the discovery and refinement of distinguished Saudi talents. Dr. Adel bin Hamad Al-Zunaidi, Assistant Deputy Governor of the Public Corporation, chaired the second working session, which focused on experiences and expertise in the quality of training and curriculum development.

In turn, Issa Abdullah Al Marzouqi, Acting Director of Applied Technology High Schools, reviewed, during the forum, the mechanisms identified by the Abu Dhabi Technical Strategy for developing curricula in technical and vocational education and training, pointing out that these mechanisms were what created the “Applied Technology” model that achieves the highest specialized educational outcomes.