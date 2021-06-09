Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) occupied United Arab Emirates It is ranked second globally in business skills after Luxembourg, and first in the Middle East and North Africa region, according to the Coursera Global Skills Report 2021.

This year’s report provides in-depth analysis of skills level around the world, using performance data from more than 77 million learners, through the Coursera platform in more than 100 countries since the start of the pandemic. Emirati skills in the areas of communication, entrepreneurship, leadership, management, strategy and operations topped the list, with a percentage of 97 percent or higher. These competencies are at the forefront of the essential elements of evaluating opportunities and facing challenges, and play a major role in enhancing the success of institutions and companies.

At a time when business skills in the UAE are at the top of the list in the world, the opportunity to develop technology and data science skills is evident, especially in light of the UAE government’s focus on the importance of digital transformation as an engine for national development and economic progress.

The World Skills Report highlights an important opportunity for Emirati professionals to improve their skills in these areas, as technology and data science skills in the UAE ranked 72 and 71 globally.

Anthony Tattersall, Vice President of Coursera for Europe, Middle East and Africa, said: “In recent years, the UAE government has implemented many initiatives aimed at promoting a skills-based economy, and these initiatives have had a positive impact on the economy, as is evident from the high profile that The United Arab Emirates ranked it in our rankings.”

He added: “When it comes to technology and data science skills, obtaining high-quality certifications in the skills required for every job, including entry-level digital jobs, greatly contributes to enhancing the skills of employees on a large scale, not only in the UAE but across the world. the world.

The report also revealed an increase in women’s demand for STEM courses, which are a necessary background for developing digital skills, from 33% in 2018-2019 to 41% in 2019-2020.

Another notable factor in the country’s overall technological skills performance is its competitiveness in security engineering, where the UAE ranked 77 percent. With the increase in cyber-attacks during the pandemic period by 250%, there was a strong focus on attracting and developing cybersecurity skills within the UAE, which contributed to the UAE’s positioning at this high rank at the global level.