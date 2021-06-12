The Middle East and North Africa Financial Action Task Force (MENAFATF) decided to raise the evaluation of the technical compliance of the UAE among three important recommendations for combating money laundering and terrorist financing, during the 32nd general meeting of the “MenaFATV” group, which was held remotely recently.

The assessment of the UAE has been raised from “Partially Compliant” to “Compliant” within recommendations 6 and 7 related to targeted financial sanctions to combat terrorism, terrorist financing and proliferation. The country’s compliance assessment has also been upgraded from “partially compliant” to “largely compliant” under Recommendation 25 on transparency and beneficial ownership of arrangements and legal entities.

With this achievement, the UAE becomes “committed” and “largely committed” in 37 of the 40 recommendations made by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, which puts the UAE among the advanced countries in the field of technical compliance with anti-money laundering and terrorist financing. Money and the financing of terrorism globally.

These positive results were achieved with direct follow-up from the Higher Committee for Supervising the National Strategy to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing, headed by His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. The Higher Committee provided the required support to raise the country’s assessment. The 32nd general meeting of “MENAFATF” ended by unanimously agreeing to raise the assessment of the UAE, following the discussion of the first enhanced follow-up report for the country, which is based on the mutual assessment report issued by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on the UAE in April 2020 Commenting on the country’s success in this regard, His Excellency Hamid Al Zaabi, Director General of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, affirmed the UAE’s support for the efforts of FATF and MENAFATF, and its continuous commitment to developing and upgrading its national system to combat money laundering and terrorist financing. , leading to the application of the best and latest international standards in this regard.

Al-Zaabi also indicated the state’s firm commitment to developing national capabilities to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and to address the challenges and observations contained in the country’s mutual evaluation report, through the implementation of the national strategy to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, with the absolute support of the state’s supreme leadership, which places this file within Introduction to strategic priorities at the national level.

In turn, Ms. Amna Fikri, Director of the Department of Economic and Commercial Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, said during the recent general meeting of MENAFATF, “This is another important step forward in the framework of our joint work to develop the UAE system to combat money laundering and terrorist financing, and to strengthen Its effectiveness, as the UAE has, over the past years, been developing its legislative and legal system, to keep pace with the best international practices, and to achieve excellence at the regional and global levels in providing a legislative environment that deters money laundering and terrorist financing practices.” She added: “The past years have witnessed a significant growth in the size and complexity of financial crimes, which has enhanced the UAE’s awareness of the importance of combating these crimes, in cooperation with its international partners around the world. From this point of view, the country has worked since the issuance of its mutual assessment report in 2020, to implement all the recommendations contained in the report by building an integrated coordinating system to achieve the desired goals within the targeted direct results, through the establishment of the Executive Office to Combat Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing, which is affiliated with the Supreme Committee, as its main role is to coordinate the efforts of all concerned authorities within the country in this regard. matter.”