Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) Within the framework of the great humanitarian role played by the UAE in many brotherly and friendly countries, through its humanitarian aid and relief and development initiatives.. A delegation from the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy in Beirut, provided a ferry aid It issued purchase vouchers to 35,600,000 Lebanese families in the North Lebanon Governorate, with the aim of alleviating their suffering to face the difficult conditions they live in, especially in light of the aggravation of the living and economic crisis experienced by the brotherly Lebanese people.

An official source at the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works said that this humanitarian initiative comes under the directives of the wise leadership in order to stand by the brothers in Lebanon to reduce their suffering and help them face the daily burdens of living.

The official source added that the Foundation was keen to provide assistance after consulting with the brothers in the embassy in Beirut, that it should be “purchasing vouchers” and not food parcels as usual, in order to allow the beneficiaries to choose what they want from the food they need, and we also made sure that the aid reaches the The largest segment of the Lebanese brethren is in the North Governorate, with Tripoli as its capital, and its districts and municipalities.

For his part, Fahd Al Kaabi, Acting Chargé d’Affairs at the UAE Embassy in Lebanon, said that this aid comes within the framework of the humanitarian role played by the UAE and within the general context carried out by the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works as part of its general strategy to stand by the brothers. and friends around the world.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that “this campaign started last week in the northern capital, Tripoli, and will be completed over the course of a whole month in other northern villages and towns by distributing approximately 35,600,000 vouchers to 178,000 beneficiaries included in the regulations set by the “Relief and Humanitarian Aid Authority.” » of Dar Al-Fatwa, which is the implementing agency for this project.

The beneficiaries expressed their thanks and appreciation to the UAE leadership, government and people and to the Khalifa Humanitarian Foundation for this great help and humanitarian gesture that will contribute to alleviating the suffering of tens of thousands of families in light of the difficult living and economic conditions in which they live.