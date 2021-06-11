The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center confirmed that the UAE has made great leaps in 10 indicators of global competitiveness in the health and community protection sector, during the past year, compared to 2019, despite the many challenges imposed by the Corona pandemic on various countries of the world last year, and made many of the Countries direct the bulk of spending and attention to confronting the pandemic, and interest in other health services has declined, as the UAE jumped 31 places in the immunization index, ranking first in the world.

In detail, the center confirmed in new indicators that it monitored, and “Emirates Today” obtained a copy of it, that the UAE has made a great leap in 10 indicators of competitiveness in the health and community protection sector, to consolidate its position globally in implementing a health system based on the highest international standards, and promoting welfare and health care. The population, while supporting the preventive aspect, reducing the rate of diseases, to achieve a healthy life, and supporting the readiness of the health system in dealing with epidemics and various health risks.

He added that the country managed to maintain its first positions globally, and its advanced positions among the countries of the world in many indicators during the past year, and it continued its progress towards the first positions in various areas of competitiveness.

According to the center, these indicators are based on three main global competitiveness reports issued by documented international bodies: the Global Competitiveness Yearbook, the Well-being Index, and the Global Talent Competitiveness Index.

The center explained that the UAE jumped 31 places in the immunization index against diphtheria, whooping cough and tetanus, which are dangerous diseases for infants and can cause various complications, ranking first in the world compared to 32 in 2019, according to the well-being index.

The UAE jumped 15 places in the index of the proportion of children who received hepatitis B vaccines, ranking first in the world instead of 16th in the world in 2019, according to the well-being index, and jumped 14 places in the death rate index for ages between 15 and 60 years, to rank 21 globally instead of It ranked 35th in 2019, and jumped 23 places in the global healthcare coverage index, according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook, and jumped 41 places in the emotional well-being index.

The country also jumped six places in the index of support for medical assistance, according to the yearbook of global competitiveness, and jumped six places in the decline of physical pain, according to the index of well-being.

The Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics stated that the country advanced three positions in infant mortality, according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook, and advanced one position in the undernourishment rate index, according to the welfare index and the global index of talent competitiveness.

5 health indicators

The Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Center reported that the UAE maintained its first position globally, last year, in five main health indicators, which are the extent of health care coverage, the presence of national early detection programs, antenatal health care coverage, immunization against measles, and the absence of deaths and injuries as a result of disasters. Natural, all according to the well-being index.

The UAE retained the 12th place globally in the indicator of the percentage of births that were supervised by specialized medical staff, and it also maintained the 22nd place globally in the decrease in the death rate due to work injuries, both according to the welfare index.



