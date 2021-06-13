Data issued by 3 of the major international references specialized in competitiveness showed that the UAE was included in the list of the top 20 countries in the world in 8 indicators of competitiveness related to tolerance and coexistence during the year 2020, which means the country’s success in achieving global levels of leadership in this field exceeded Target numbers in “Vision 2021”.

The list of international references that gave the country a high-level classification in the indicators related to the axes of tolerance and coexistence included the International Institute for Management Development, the Legatum Institute in addition to INSEAD, according to what was monitored by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics.

In the annual reports for 2020, as issued by these international references specialized in monitoring competitiveness, the UAE ranked fourth in the index of tolerance with foreigners according to the report of the Global Talent Competitiveness Index issued by INSEAD, while it was ranked ninth in the same index in the Prosperity Index report issued by Legatum Institute.

In the Global Digital Competitiveness Report issued by the International Institute for Management Development, the UAE ranked fifth globally in the Globalization Attitudes Index, and ranked the same in the same indicator according to the World Competitiveness Yearbook issued by the same reference.

The UAE ranked seventh in the Social Cohesion Index according to the Global Competitiveness Yearbook, and eleventh in the Tolerance of Minorities Index according to the Global Talent Competitiveness Index report. The Global Competitiveness Yearbook also ranked it in the same rank in the Resilience and Adaptation Index.

On the subject of the state’s social responsibility towards citizens and residents, the UAE ranked twelfth in the world, according to the annual book of global competitiveness.

The figures of the UAE leadership in the competitiveness of tolerance and coexistence take its peculiarity from the fact that tolerance and coexistence is a national program that has been enabled during the past six years with the ambition that the UAE will be the global capital of tolerance, which has previously been named after the year 2019.

In July 2015, a decree was issued to combat discrimination and hatred aimed at enriching global tolerance and confronting manifestations of discrimination and racism of whatever nature, ethnic, religious or cultural.

In 2016, the Council of Ministers approved the National Program for Tolerance, which aims to enrich the culture of tolerance and confront manifestations of discrimination and racism through a solid legal system for an environment of coexistence, acceptance and tolerance.

Over the past years, the UAE has achieved a pioneering network of international partnerships in the issue of tolerance and coexistence aimed at building capacities, preventing violence and combating terrorism and crime, and has strengthened it with platforms for international dialogue between religions and cultures.

The creation of the Federal Government, the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence, constituted a unique model at the international level in the seriousness of implementing the National Program for Tolerance, empowering various segments of society through initiatives, services and facilities, and providing service facilities with institutional hospitality.

The UAE’s success in continuing to achieve international leadership figures in the competitiveness of tolerance and coexistence is due to the efficient implementation of the goals of the UAE Vision 2021, and to the existence of a comprehensive map of the roles and responsibilities of the relevant authorities in implementing the national agenda.

It is noteworthy that international reports, which gave the UAE an advanced international rank in indicators of tolerance and coexistence, praised the allocation of national work teams that work with institutional programming to enhance the role of the government as an incubator for tolerance, and to consolidate the role of the interconnected family in building society, while immunizing young people from intolerance and extremism, and enriching scientific content. And cultural initiatives and activation centers, with innovative programs for the responsibility of tolerance in institutions.



