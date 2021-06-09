Dubai (Etihad)

The International Ski Federation (FIS) ratified the UAE’s membership in the Federation, after the member states voted during the 52nd International Snow Skiing Conference, which was held last week in Switzerland.

Obtaining membership is the culmination of a five-year campaign led by Majid Al Futtaim and Ski Dubai, in cooperation with the Winter Sports Federation. It also paves the way for Emirati athletes in the field of snow sports to compete at the international level for the first time, in addition to the UAE’s ability to host international snow sports events approved by the International Snow Ski Federation, such as the Alpine Slalom Ski Championship, the Ski Championship and the Inclined Skating Championship which will be held at Ski Dubai later this year.

Over the past decade, Ski Dubai has contributed to promoting the culture of winter sports in the Middle East and North Africa, and has worked to consolidate its position as a center for international competitions by hosting many prestigious tournaments such as the World Cup and the Ski World Cup. In addition to establishing the Emirates National Ski and Snowboard Championships, which attract competitors and viewers from all over the world.

In line with the efforts to create a national team, this state-of-the-art facility also provides a platform for athletes to learn, develop and hone their unique talents, and is committed to nurturing local talent through its sponsorship of sports programmes.

Commenting on the announcement, Mohammed Al-Atari, Vice President of Global Snow Projects at Majid Al Futtaim, said: “Membership of the International Snow Ski Federation is a proud occasion that will enhance the UAE’s position on the international stage of snow sports. It is also a very special step for the athletes who can now look forward to representing their country at the global level, by competing in some of the world’s most prestigious and prestigious sporting events such as the Winter Olympics and the Ski World Championships.”