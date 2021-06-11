Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The UAE has continued its continuous successes in space projects within the vision of the national space sector, through a number of achievements that were recorded during the first half of this year, the most important of which was the start of the scientific mission of the Emirates Mars Exploration Project “Hope Probe” and the launch of the miniature satellite “DhabiSat” In addition to announcing a new batch of Emirati astronauts.

And this year witnessed the success of the arrival of the Hope probe to its scientific orbit as part of its mission, which aims to provide the first comprehensive study of the climate of Mars and its various layers of atmosphere, as part of a mission that lasts for one Martian year to answer major scientific questions about the Martian atmosphere, and the reasons for the loss of hydrogen gas. and oxygen from its atmosphere.

During the last period, the three scientific devices carried by the probe were activated, which are the digital exploration camera, which is a digital camera to capture high-resolution color images of Mars, and is also used to measure ice and ozone in the lower layer of the atmosphere, and the infrared spectrometer, which measures temperatures And the distribution of dust, water vapor and ice clouds in the lower layer of the atmosphere of the red planet, in addition to the ultraviolet spectrometer, which measures oxygen and carbon monoxide in the thermal layer of Mars, and hydrogen and oxygen in the outer atmosphere of Mars.

And this year, the mini-satellite “DubaiSat” was launched, in cooperation between the Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the Yahsat Satellite Communications Company “Yahsat”, and Northrop Grumman. The missions of the satellite, Abu Sat, include 4 basic tasks, including checking the accuracy of algorithms. Various control by taking pictures in the direction of orientation using the digital camera that was downloaded, comparing the captured image with the expected acquisition, evaluating the new algorithms developed by the students while also testing the program based on the algorithms available in previous studies, in addition to producing a software library that can be used in future tasks. .

During the satellite construction trip, 3 goals were set, including training graduate students to become qualified engineers to be part of the UAE space industry, evaluating the performance of the CubeSat 2U mini-satellite in space, in addition to applying the direction and control algorithms developed by graduate students at the University of Caliph and validation in space.

The first half of this year witnessed the announcement of the joining of a new batch of Emirati astronauts, Noura Al Matrooshi and Mohammed Al Mulla, to join astronauts Hazza Al Mansouri and Sultan Al Neyadi, as part of the UAE Astronaut Program, which aims to prepare a generation of astronauts for future and sustainable space missions.