The UAE strongly condemned the Iranian-backed terrorist militia’s targeting of a fuel station in the Yemeni province of Ma’rib with a missile and booby-trapped aircraft, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians, including children. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts that aim to destabilize security and stability, and are inconsistent with moral and humanitarian values ​​and principles. The ministry urged the international community to take an immediate and decisive stance to stop these repeated actions targeting vital and civilian facilities in Marib, stressing that the continuation of these attacks on the city of Marib, which hosts a large number of displaced and fleeing civilians from militia-controlled areas, exacerbates the humanitarian situation in Yemen. The ministry also urged the international community to unite efforts and take a decisive stance to stop the crimes committed by the terrorist Houthi militia, to pave the way for a comprehensive ceasefire in Yemen and a return to a political process that leads to peace, security and stability in Yemen. The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.