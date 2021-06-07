The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, stressed that investing in minds, attracting talent and enhancing their participation in designing and building the future is a fundamental focus of the directions and visions of the UAE government, and a priority for its work in planning and charting the paths for the next 50 years of its development path aimed at improving the lives of members of society, and achieving Leadership in various fields to reach the first place in the world among the best governments.

This came during the launch of the first batch of the Professional Program for Future Design (Moonshot), which is supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation.

Al Gergawi said that the state is under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Commander The Supreme Council of the Armed Forces focuses on charting clear future paths for the sectors most closely related to the life of society, by strengthening partnerships, building capabilities, and providing an incubating and stimulating environment that enables minds and talents to transform their creative and creative ideas into tangible reality and projects and initiatives that have a qualitative addition and a positive impact.

He added that the program launched by the government translates a vision and a leadership philosophy rooted in the government’s directions based on enhancing investment in people, and motivating them to participate effectively in shaping the features of the future that we seek to transform into a reality for future generations, stressing that the distinguished group of program affiliates will have a pivotal role in Defining future paths for vital sectors including digital government, the economy, developing data-based solutions, building the capabilities of elite talent, and enhancing the UAE’s global standing.

Al Gergawi pointed out that the program reflects what the UAE represents in terms of a global destination for work and residence for young people and talents, which it is keen to attract and embrace through the national strategy to attract and retain talent, and government initiatives to enhance the environment that attracts expertise and entrepreneurs, such as the golden residency that is granted to investors, entrepreneurs, innovators and owners. Specialized talents, researchers in the fields of science and knowledge, and brilliant students.

The Professional Program for Designing the Future aims to attract the best young minds and talents and involve them in creating solutions to the urgent challenges facing the governments of the world, by developing and enhancing their skills and practical capabilities and enabling them to develop proposals and creative ideas.

Ministers and officials participated in the launch of the first batch of the professional program for future design. The first batch of the program, which is supervised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Government Innovation, includes five main tracks: “digital government”, “economy”, “the UAE’s position globally” and “data”. and the “elite”.

The first track, “Digital Government”, is supervised by the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, and the President of the Digital Government of the UAE Government, Director General of the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and Digital Government, Hamad Obaid Al-Mansoori, while the “economy” track is supervised by the Minister of Economy, Abdullah. Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of State for Entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Sports Authority, Dr. Ahmed bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi.

The “UAE’s Global Position” course is supervised by the Minister of Culture and Youth, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, and the head of the UAE Government Media Office, Saeed Al Eter, while the “data” path is supervised by the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence and Digital Economy. And the applications of remote work, Omar Sultan Al-Ulama, and the “elite” path is supervised by Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr.

Supporting young talents

The Director of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs, Abdullah Lootah, spoke about the axes of the first batch of the professional program for the design of the future (Moonshot), and the most important goals that the affiliates will work on during the program period.

Huda Al-Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, Head of Government Strategy and Innovation for the UAE Government, reviewed the objectives of the program and its role in designing experimental models and innovative solutions to long-term challenges.

young skills

The first batch of the program includes elite young talents from graduates of distinguished universities, colleges and academic institutions in the UAE and the world, who have the ability to devise solutions to urgent challenges, by presenting proposals and new ideas, developing and testing them to be applied in the work of governments. The participants in the Professional Program for Future Design were selected based on a number of criteria that include the ability to design ambitious and innovative ideas, explore scientific solutions to challenges, excellence in research and development, the ability to benefit from scientific expertise and apply it in a practical way, and efficiency in managing projects and work teams. While the program provides the affiliates with opportunities to work within one team and transform their ideas into projects.

interactive platform

The program provides an interactive digital platform that enables affiliates to collaborate in designing the future and work together to exchange ideas and present practical proposals, to ensure their development, thus consolidating the position of the UAE as a global center for attracting minds and a stimulating environment for developing ideas and forming future governments.





