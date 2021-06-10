Kashe’s parents realized that their daughter had a special talent when they began to notice her ability to remember and memorize things at such a young age. Thus, they subjected her to an examination to determine her IQ, which turned out to be 146 points, a figure well above the US average, which stands at 90 points.

Kashe, just two years old and with an IQ of 146 points, became the youngest gifted girl in America. and to be part of Mensa, one of the most famous international gifted people association. Mark Zuckerberg, the founder of Facebook, is 152, Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking 160.

Sukhjit Athwal, Kashe’s mother made this statement in The Times: “We began to notice that she understood things very quickly and was really interested in learning”, adding: “At 17 or 18 months I had recognized the alphabet, numbers, colors and shapes “.

The little one is found in the 2% of the population that has an IQ higher than 130, so her intelligence brings her closer to the brightest minds on the planet at a very precocious age.

Now, the Kashe’s parents share their skills on social media. In his Instagram account we can find videos of all kinds; from the small one identifying different continents and countries, to detailing all the elements of the periodic table.



Through cards her mother shows her, Kashe can also identify the 50 United States by shape and location on a map. But her interests are not only for the loose facts, she is learning Spanish, knows more than 50 signs in sign language and can count to 100. She is even learning to read.

Without a doubt, as her mother points out, Kashe has a special ability for science and, although two years old is still too early to talk about the future, it is clear that it is a branch that the little girl is interested in.



Although at just two years old, Kashe has an IQ higher than 98% of people, parents are clear that they need to interact with children their age, So at the moment no course will advance her: “Deep down she is still two years old and needs to be with children her age, and not have that pressure of being greater than she should be,” they say.

School Education

To enhance his learning without becoming cumbersome, Athwal was shaping a special school. The daily work she does with Kashe at home and a need created in her neighborhood by the restrictions of the pandemic, gave shape to Modern Schoolhouse.

The preschool opened in October with the attendance of 12 children. They hope to expand to a larger building to accommodate the waiting list.



“I think one of the most important things for me and my daughter is to make sure that she has a childhood and we do not force her to do anything. We go at her pace and we want to make sure that she lives each stage in the best possible way,” he completed the mother of the girl who could change the world in a few decades.



