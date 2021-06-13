Here are the two successes and three errors of the Tricolor against La Bicolor:

Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_es, and our Twitter account, @ 90minespanol!

Honduras was close to surprising the Aztec team from minute 11, since Jorge Benguché was easily carried Hector Moreno for speed and the archer of Lion he shrunk correctly, covering his shot; Already when time was running out in the first period, once again the Catracho forward tried by the right sector with a strong rifle that the Mazatlan could send at a corner kick.

At minute 29, Edson Alvarez put a good center to the area that Jesus Manuel Corona He converted into a head pass to leave the ball comfortably to Charly, who just from the line was encouraged to hit the ball from the right, which unfortunately hit the crossbar.

Palmas for the great play that the Tricolor made.

The veteran defender got into difficulties during the duel, not many, but precisely in the most dangerous plays of the catrachos, since at 11 ‘he was totally surpassed by Benguché, although Cota closed in a great way.

Again almost at the end of the first period, the network breaker repeated the dose of the new booster of Rayados from Monterrey, who also left the field of the game with a face of pain due to an injury, hoping that it was not something serious.

There is no doubt that the best moments of the three-time World Cup were left behind and against fast rivals there must be someone to support him.

?? | STRIPED IN SELECTION Hector Moreno leaves due to a muscle injury in the Mexico vs Honduras game almost at the end of the game. Hopefully it’s nothing of consideration for the new striped fender.#UpTheMonterrey?? pic.twitter.com/CCVy91rNYK – Striped area (@zonarayada) June 13, 2021

Despite the lack of a goal benchmark in the Tricolor, El Tata continues to stick to playing with a forward center, giving opportunity this Saturday to Alan Pulido and subsequently Henry MartinHowever, neither of them was close to converting, as there was hardly a shot from Peluchín that passed by one side and La Bomba half tried a Chilean that could not finish, but not everything is really their fault, since they were seldom wanted by their peers.

People criticize the possible call of the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori, but if they are going to continue with the same tactical stop, it must be taken into account, but to change formation, since Javier Hernandez it’s almost banned, Santiago Ormeño already left with Peru, Jose Juan Macías he is having a bad time and there seem to be no other options that really interest the helmsman.

Except for that, the only dangerous plays were the aforementioned shot to the crossbar by Charlie, a play that Orbelín Pineda he let the goalkeeper pass in front of the area and a header from Uriel antuna That came out terrible despite being alone.

Henry Martín and Alan Pulido, to play their last card before Funes Mori arrives at Tri https://t.co/3vhMtuB8c5 pic.twitter.com/vucEycdlHE – HalfTime (@mediottime) June 12, 2021

There must be concern in the face of CONCACAF Gold Cup 2021 because the Aztec team has faced three area rivals without obtaining a victory: a penalty victory over Costa Rica after equalizing in regulation time, a loss against USA and a matched before Honduras.

The collective game looked good at times against the catrachos, but without achieving the objective, as there were some who provided good accounts such as Cota, Orbelín, Álvarez, Luis Romo, Osvaldo Rodriguez Y Diego Lainez, to name a few.