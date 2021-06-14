The Spanish team debuted today at Euro 2020 in La Cartuja de Sevilla against the selection of Sweden. Ours have punctured and they have not passed the tie (0-0). Luis Enrique decided to go out with Morata as forward and Pedri in the middle. La Roja began dominating with the ball, and at 15 minutes already had the first clear chance with a Dani Olmo’s header. Recovery was quick and Koke gave the second warning with a deflected shot. Koke himself sent the third after a good pass from the left. The first time that Unai Simón touched the ball It was in a chut center that was closed, at 35 minutes into the game. Morata forgave the umpteenth after having been alone before Olsen, and immediately afterwards Isak almost punished Spain in a jumbled ball that took out Llorente on the line, with the help of the stick. The dominance of the Spaniards was broad, but they could not materialize it.
After the intermission, the selection continued with the tonic of moving the ball. The pity is that the torrent of occasions that had generated at the beginning it was much smaller, partly because they wore a lower gear. History repeated itself, and again the Swedes were about to score the first on another resounding occasion, this time from Berg. Sarabia and Thiago they gave refreshments in the absence of half an hour, but the speed of the game did not increase and time is running outba. Dani Olmo shot from the front but they blocked the shot. Gerard Moreno and Oyarzabal were the following Luis Enrique’s options, and Spain seemed to squeezed a little more in attack. It was a mirage, with a Gerard’s last very clear. In the end, disappointing draw for ours. These have been the two successes and the three errors from the team of Luis Enrique.
HITS
Good first minutes for Spain
One of the hallmarks of Luis Enrique’s teams is always has been the intensity when pressing the exit rival ball. Today he saw each other again the same tonic in the scheme of the Red, and thanks to that he had almost all possession of the ball and the majority in the opposite field.
Especially in the first minutes of the game. Spain played at home, wanted to make their mark and came out to bite his rival. The pity is that it could not be captured that dominance with a goal that will simplify everything.
Koke has a place in that selection
The captain of Atlético de Madrid disappeared from the national team’s plans after the 2018 World Cup in Russia. a few months he came back and the truth is that its weight in this team is going to more, and today he gave a sample of it again.
It was the player who in the center of the Spanish countryside more clairvoyance had, and thus linked with his great season finale with Atlético de Madrid. The pity is that it slowed down from the second half, and that Spain missed him.
MISTAKES
Sad draw to start
There were doubts about this selection before we start, and the truth is that after today it is more than likely to increase. Those of Luis Enrique were of more to less and in the end they could not score not a single goal against a team like Sweden.
Let’s not fool ourselves: not winning today is a puncture. Spain still has a better team than the Nordics, but it was wrong at the beginning and depth in the second part. Now it’s time to go to tow and it is possible that the crossing of eighths … if you get there.
Morata becomes the ‘Swedish’
It wasn’t the day at all from the front of the Juventus. He moved little in attack, and when he had scoring chances, he did not hit the goal. And that several of them were more than clear. Much more than clear.
Above all a heads up after a ruling in defense of Sweden that he sent out when he had all the goal in favor. A priori Gerard Moreno was a little step ahead from Madrid to this tournament and after this match the logical thing is that I send him to the bench.
Sweden almost caught Spain on the counter
The truth is that the result it could be much worse. Spain had the ball, the dominance and, at the beginning, the chances. Yes indeed, the two clearest opportunities the meeting was for him Nordic Combined.
Both in cons in which they caught the Spanish defense ‘in panties’. First Isak ran into Llorente on the line and with the stick, and then it was Berg who sent her out with everything in favor. Spain has to improve defensive transitions if you don’t want to suffer a serious upset at this Euro Cup.
