The blogger shared the truth about how often men wash their panties, and sparked controversy among other users. Relevant comments appearing in Twitter, noticed Ladbible.

Social network users @ 9021hoee posted fast, in which he said that men put on underwear at least three to ten times before sending it to the washing machine. “Not a single man washes his panties after one sock, let’s speak the truth,” he said.

The publication received more than six thousand reposts and caused controversy among users. Some were surprised by the truth about the frequency of washing panties: “Three to ten times? Are you serious? ”,“ They get dirty after eight hours of wearing socks, what disgusting ”,“ Please tell me you’re kidding ”,“ I’m completely shocked ”,“ Not all men are so nasty. ”

At the same time, other commentators agreed that they actually wear the underwear for more than one day before washing. “Finally, someone told the truth”, “Absolutely all men do this, just not everyone has the strength to admit it”, “The truth is,” “Thank you for finally saying what millions of men wanted to say “They wrote.

Earlier in May, an expert revealed the optimal frequency of washing towels. According to interior designer Liz Amaya, large towels used for the body after showering should be washed after every three uses. However, smaller towels, such as kitchen towels, need to be washed daily.