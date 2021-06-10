Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The trumpet or trumpet is a brass wind instrument. Its sound is sharp and piercing. Music makers liken it to “smashing.” It is used in classical music, jazz, ballet and orchestras.

The most important feature that distinguishes it from other brass instruments, is that it has straight, parallel, cylindrical tubes, and its last tube is conical, flowing gradually in widening until it ends with a bell.

the land of the east

Despite its western character, its true origin dates back to the land of the East, and it was used in battles and military missions, and its history dates back to the ancient kingdoms. It was found in Egyptian excavations in Luxor in 1923, in the tomb of Tutankhamun, and antiquities indicate that the earliest appearance of the trumpet was in 2610 BC, when it was made from animal horns.

The machine was used in Islamic times on various occasions and wars, and Europe borrowed it from the East and developed its shape to be small and easy to carry. Then the Germans developed it in 1820, and then reached the United States of America in 1825.

11 tones

The orchestra usually includes 3 trumpets. The horn has 3 valves to obtain a variable number of tones, and by pressing one valve, 11 tones are produced. As for the most prominent types: “C Pemol”, “Do” and “No”, as the player emits tones by vibrating his lips while blowing, and different music while modifying the emotions of the lips.

The horn has no valves or switches, which justifies the difficulty of blowing to more than 8 different tones. Among the world’s most famous trumpet players are Louis Armstrong, Miles Davis, and Daisy Gillespie. From the Middle East, Ibrahim Maalouf, Raouf Al-Janaini and Majdi Baghdadi.