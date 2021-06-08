The melon and watermelon are two of the star fruits of the summer season. They are very nutritious and beneficial products for the body. They stand out for their great water content and have properties that make them the ideal dessert during the summer season.

Tricks to hit the melon

The big problem comes when choosing which one is in better conditions for its consumption. In order not to come home and open a melon that has passed or has not yet reached its ideal ripening point, there are several tricks to get the choice right:

– The color: to know if it is ripe, its color it should not be too green and bright, as that means you will need more time; On the other hand, if it is strong yellow it will be a stale melon. Therefore, the ideal is that its tone is medium green with light yellow spots.

– Cracks: they are an indication of maturity, but if they are in excess it could be that was damaged inside. Despite this, a good melon must have cracks both at its ends and along it.

– The touch: it should be pressed lightly at its ends. If the touch is soft, it means that the melon is sweet, but if the fingers sink, it is that it has passed maturity.

– Sound: the melon should be tapped: if it sounds hard, is that it is green inside; On the other hand, if its sound is hollow and vibrates, it means that it is a fruit in perfect condition.

– The smell: if the smell of the melon end is sweet and fruity, it can be consumed, but if it is not perceived that way, it is a product that it has not reached its proper degree of maturity.

The ideal watermelon

For its part, watermelon provides vitamins, antioxidants, minerals and has almost no calories. To enjoy its flavor in all its splendor, the ideal is to consume it in its perfect point of maturation, but achieving this is made more difficult due to its large outer shell. Still, they exist a series of tips to arrive at a suitable product:

– The appearance: They are usually collected before their point of maturity, so you have to pay attention to their appearance. In the case of watermelon, the more color and shine they have, the more they have left to reach their ideal state.

– The shape: the ideal is to take the rounder and with fewer cracks or bumps. In case you have many, it may be a sign that has not received adequate water or sun and its flavor could be altered.

– The weight: if it is light, the taste and texture of watermelon they may not have the consistency necessary to be a quality product.

– Sound: as with the melon, the ritual of tapping on its base should be followed. If the sound is hollow and strong, it is an ideal watermelon, but if it rumbles or is barely heard, the fruit will not be fully ripe. If the crust is soft when you grasp it, it means that it has already passed.