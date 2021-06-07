Al-Ain Court of First Instance ruled that a wife must pay 5,000 dirhams to her husband, as compensation for destroying surveillance cameras that he had installed in separate places belonging to them.

In the details, a husband filed a lawsuit in which he demanded to oblige his wife to pay him an amount of 2050 dirhams, the value of the surveillance cameras, and 15,000 dirhams in compensation for the material and moral damages he sustained, with obligating her to pay fees and expenses and in return for attorneys’ fees, noting that his wife destroyed surveillance cameras that were placed on Separate sites owned by them.

He pointed out that his wife deliberately damaged the surveillance cameras owned by him with a sharp tool (a cooking knife) and made them unusable, and she was convicted of that incident under a criminal judgment that fined her 5000 dirhams, and referred the case to the civil court to determine the value of compensation.

During the consideration of the case, the lawyer present with the wife submitted a reply memorandum requesting that the case be rejected because the complainant did not prove the existence of psychological damages to him as a result of destroying the cameras, nor did he prove the existence of financial damages other than the price of the cameras, which by their nature do not miss a profit and do not generate a profit, and therefore not The presence of psychological or moral damage from damaging the cameras.

In the ruling, the court confirmed that the husband demands from his wife, 2050 dirhams, the value of the cameras and the costs of re-installing them, while obligating her to pay 15,000 dirhams in compensation for material and moral damages, which is in fact one request represented in compensation for the material and moral damages incurred by him, noting that the ruling The criminal, who convicted the defendant of the incident, and the court ruled to obligate the defendant to pay the plaintiff an amount of 5000 dirhams in addition to obligating her to pay the fees and expenses of the lawsuit.



