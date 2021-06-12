Traffic police officers will begin to visually record the conversations of drivers on the phone with covert surveillance. This was stated by the head of the Scientific Center for Safe Traffic of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Dmitry Mitroshin, reports TASS…

“They can capture, photograph or film. In principle, visually, of course, ”said Mitroshin, answering a question about how traffic police officers, under covert surveillance, will track drivers talking on the phone.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported that traffic police officers without a uniform were allowed to record two violations of Russian drivers: they will be able to establish dangerous driving and talk on a mobile phone when conducting covert surveillance on the roads using a patrol car without a special color scheme.