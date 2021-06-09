The State Traffic Inspectorate of Russia supported the reduction of speed on city streets from 60 km / h to 30 km / h with an individual and reasonable approach for each street. Reported on Wednesday, June 9, TASS with reference to the head of the Scientific Center for Road Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Dmitry Mitroshin.

“From the point of view of general approaches, the lower the speed, the lower the mortality rate. It is possible to ban traffic altogether and there will be no fatalities if this logic is followed, but, of course, it is not necessary to bring it to the point of absurdity. Therefore, if you objectively substantiate the speed reduction to 30 km / h, then why not, but again, everything is equal across the non-fine threshold, we say 30, and in my head – 50 km / h, ”Mitroshin said.

According to him, the restrictions must be reasonable and logical, each situation requires an individual approach.

“If you make 30 km / h on the highway from 130 km / h, then it is understandable – this is nonsense and no one will do it. We must look at each situation individually. We need a large-scale revision of the road network, that is, not just introduce restrictions, ”the head of the center emphasized.

He added that the powers to regulate speed are with the executive authorities, and the traffic police is only engaged in control.

The initiative to reduce the speed to 30 km / h on city streets was announced at the sixth global road safety week UN… On May 19, the proposal was supported by the Metropolitan State Traffic Inspectorate on Instagram.

“Every day 3,000 children and adolescents die in road accidents in the world. And if at a speed of 30 km / h there is still a chance to survive, then at 80 km / h it is practically impossible, ”the publication says.

On June 8, the State Duma in the second reading approved an increase in the maximum prison term for repeated drunk driving for up to three years instead of the current two. The authors of the bill also propose to increase the amount of the fine for such an act from 300 thousand to 500 thousand instead of the established 200-300 thousand rubles.