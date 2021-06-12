The traffic police discovered a loophole in the procedure for registering cars, which is used by Russians, which allows not to pay fines. The corresponding message appeared on website Directorate of the State traffic inspectorate in the Kirov region.

The department noted that in 2021 the state registration of 1,620 vehicles, whose owners died, were terminated. So, some residents of the region, after the death of relatives, operate the car according to the documents of the already deceased owner, evading taxes and fines. However, you need to re-register the vehicle to yourself.

“Drivers who operate vehicles whose registration has been terminated due to the death of the owner are brought to administrative responsibility for driving vehicles that are not registered in the prescribed manner,” the traffic police said, adding that this entails a fine of up to 800 rubles.

Earlier, the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia reported that traffic police officers without a uniform were allowed to record two violations of Russian drivers: they will be able to establish dangerous driving and talk on a mobile phone when conducting covert surveillance on the roads using a patrol car without a special color scheme.