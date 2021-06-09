The traffic police supports the initiative to reduce the speed of movement in cities and towns from 60 to 30 kilometers per hour. This was stated by the head of the Scientific Center for Traffic Safety of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Dmitry Mitroshin, reports TASS…

“From the point of view of general approaches, the lower the speed, the lower the mortality rate. It is possible to ban traffic altogether and there will be no fatalities if this logic is followed, but, of course, it is not necessary to bring it to the point of absurdity, ”Mitroshin appreciated the idea. At the same time, he emphasized that the speed should be reduced individually and reasonably for each street.

The head of the research center also drew attention to the fact that “everything is equal across the non-penalty threshold, we say 30, but in my head – kilometers per hour”.

Earlier, the Moscow government proposed to reduce the non-fine speeding threshold from 20 to 10 kilometers per hour. During a meeting of the road safety commission, Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport to provide the government with an “agreed position” on the issue of lowering the threshold by August 1. The Moscow Department of Transport emphasizes that the new threshold will have a positive effect on road safety and increase the discipline of drivers.