RED

Unfortunately, the coronavirus is here to live among us and it is a reality to which we must adapt. What is incredible is that after so many months of pandemic, of learning and having to respect this virus, which shook us terribly, we have not understood how to take care of ourselves and prevent infections. The selection of Spain, with problems and infections before a tournament as important as the Euro, or Venezuela, Colombia or Bolivia in the Copa América. The tournaments were delayed because a year ago they did not know well what we were facing, today with the information that we already have and with the vaccine, it is even irresponsible not to take the necessary measures to prevent this situation from continuing to put people at risk.

YELLOW

The heartbreaking image of Christian Eriksen fading onto the pitch simply demonstrated once again how fragile human beings are and led me to reflect once again on the life of the footballer; We cannot forget that in the end the players are as human as anyone and that their demands are quite high. Tight schedules, commitments with their clubs, in selection or friendlies. I understand that they earn a lot of money, but not by earning a lot, the body does not feel the load or mentally they stop being exhausted; travel, training, games, pressure, etc. The calendar is overly saturated, I think that, for a long time, they would have to think about the raw material that is the player.

GREEN

Talking about soccer and Brazil go hand in hand, it is the team that has the most World Cups (five), its way of playing this sport is very peculiar, its great stars have made us enjoy it like no one else. Today the players that Tite directs continue to make history; unbeaten in the qualifying rounds and starting the Copa América with a victory over Venezuela. It is said easy, but the South American classification is one of the most difficult and complicated in the world. It gives great joy to see this green amarelha return to what it has been almost always (obviously as in everything, with its ups and downs), but the reality is that there are more good times than bad.

Daniela cohen

Twitter: @danielacohenm

