Genoa – It now takes more than $ 20,000 to ship a container from the world’s factory to European warehouses. Freight rates for a 40-foot container from China to Rotterdam hit record levels, marking a 1000% increase over last year. And the same is happening on the Transpacific route, the one that connects Asia to the coasts of the United States. For the same type of container, it now reaches 17 thousand dollars.

If the shipping companies cheer, the customers are furious. Analysts report a steady increase in cancellations due to those crazy installments that risk causing more problems in the logistics chain than the stop of the Suez Canal after the Ever Given accident. The focus now is on the merchandise that the importers were receiving ahead of their Christmas stock. In fact, a stock rush has started: for example, the toys have already been ordered in view of the holidays. However, the high rates are preventing importers from proceeding according to plan and the risk of not being able to get your container shipped from China is very high.

The fault lies with the lockdown that blocked the Yantian airport in China, where the Delta variant of the Coronavirus has stopped port operations. But the traffic jam – and the spread of infections – has begun to limit the operation of other ports throughout the area as well. Outside the ports of southern China, there are more than 40 ships waiting. The concern will continue for a long time because when the wave of goods blocked in China arrives, this will spill over to the European docks. And even those with greater infrastructural capacity to receive goods and ship them to their final destination will risk clogging at sea and on land. For some analysts, world trade will continue to live in a continuous state of emergency for the next 12 months. And as in a hymn to consumerism, in the US and England the advice to consumers is: “If you want to buy something for Christmas, you better do it now”.