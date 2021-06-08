The tourist went on a boat trip in Thailand on his own boat and died under strange circumstances. Writes about this The Sun.

The 28-year-old Australian traveler Robert Wojcik went to sea on the afternoon of June 1, after which contact with him was lost. The next day, his boat was found on the shore by local fishermen – the keys were in the ignition, his wallet and personal belongings remained intact.

It is noted that the only thing that disappeared from the boat was the tourist’s personal iPad – on it the man spoke to his father on the day of disappearance. Friends and the Australian wife sounded the alarm on social networks, asking for help from anyone who knows anything about Wojczyk’s location.

A rescue operation was organized on the same day. It was assumed that the Australian fell overboard. On June 3, Vojchik’s body was found near Koh Pu Island. The Thai authorities are awaiting the autopsy results to find out the exact cause of the tourist’s death.

Wojcik moved to Thailand in 2019 and married local resident Benjathip Manapakorn. As the woman recalls, her husband left home to buy boat equipment in the city – after a few hours she was no longer able to contact him.

Earlier in March, a British tourist disappeared without a trace from a boat in the Atlantic Ocean under mysterious circumstances. The 41-year-old tourist, along with her boyfriend, went on a boat trip in the Virgin Islands region of the Caribbean. Waking up the next morning, the man found that his girlfriend was missing.