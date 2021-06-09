Ivana Yturbe and Beto Da Silva have become one of the most famous couples of the national show business in recent times. Despite their short relationship and their youth, the couple married and Now she is in sweet waiting after the model’s pregnancy announcement .

It was the reality girl herself who reported it on May 30 through a tender post on Instagram. “I have dreamed of this moment all my life and we are filled with emotion to know that there is a little vine growing in my belly”, was part of the extensive message he wrote on the social network.

Now, Yturbe once again touched the networks after sharing with his thousands of followers a heartfelt photo of the César Vallejo forward sleeping pleasantly on the model’s belly .

Ivana Yturbe enjoys her pregnancy with her partner, Beto Da Silva

“I love you” she wrote in the snapshot that shows her state of pregnancy. As it is recalled, they got married on February 18 in the city of Trujillo in a private ceremony.

From there, the young couple has not stopped expressing their love through social networks. For example, the publication of his sweet wait made on May 29, exceeded 300,000 ‘likes’ just hours after sharing it.

Ivana Yturbe, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.