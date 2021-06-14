The Brazilian team is the most awarded team on the planet and one of the most popular football referents on the planet. Throughout their history they have defended their elastic players with a lot of goal and even more class. Now we live in the times of Neymar. The attacker scored in the opening match of the Copa América, adding and continuing to become the top scorer in the history of Canarinha.
Jairzingo was a forward for Brazil in the 1960s and 1970s. The historic Botafogo striker scored 33 goals and won the World Cup in 1970. He scored in all the games of the aforementioned world championship.
Brazil complies and thrashes a Venezuela with 16 casualties at the start of the Copa América
Brazil won at the start of the Copa América against Venezuela and Neymar was 10 goals away from reaching Pelé as the top scorer of the Brazilian team
Brazil vs Venezuela: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups at the start of the Copa América
Brazil vs Venezuela | Schedule, TV channel in Spain, Mexico and South America, online streaming and line-ups
Colombia vs Ecuador: schedule, TV channels, streaming and line-ups for the Copa América
The Colombian team and Ecuador meet this Sunday for the Copa América 2021.
Confirmed by the Supreme Court: Copa América is played in Brazil
After so many twists and turns, the Brazilian magistrates ruled in favor of holding the selection contest. On Sunday a new CA begins.
Rivaldo scored 35 goals and has managed to enter the history of Brazil despite sharing time with Romário and Ronaldo. He won a Confederations Cup, a Copa América and a World Cup.
Bebeto is the living history of Brazil. The forward, who passed through Spain to play for Deportivo A Coruña, scored 39 international goals. He formed an attack partner with Romário. His record is full of titles with the Canarinha: 1 World Cup, 1 America’s Cup, 1 Confederations Cup and a silver and a bronze in the Olympic Games.
Talking about Zico are big words. One of the best 10 in the history of football. He scored 48 goals with the soccer team, although he did not lift any title. He made up for it with the beach soccer game.
Romário, O Baixinho infernal, scored 55 goals with the Brazilian team, won two Copa América, a World Cup and a Confederations Cup. The lord of the goal, managed the game like nobody else.
Ronaldo Nazario Da Lima, O Fenómeno, the best striker in history. He scored 62 goals, two in the 2002 World Cup final, where he was the great hero of his country. He won 2 World Cups, 2 America Cups and 1 Confederations. It was bronze at the Olympics.
The Brazilians no longer see Brazil play, they see Neymar play. Leader and hero. The malandro is the second top scorer in the history of the canarinha and he will not stop until he reaches first place. He has guided Brazil to gold at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.
Pelé, O Rei, the best footballer in the history of Brazil, the great hero of the country. He has won 3 World Cups, the footballer who has been proclaimed world champion the most times.
Leave a Reply