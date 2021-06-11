With Thiem (27 years old) missing in action, crushed by physical and mental problems (“I fell into a hole that we will see if I can get out”, he counted) after breaking free by winning the US Open 2020, the tennis players of the so-called Next Gen and those who come from behind They enter through the cracks left by the Big Three to be on pole and storm a Grand Slam title at any time.

This year, we’ve seen tournaments win Hurkacz (24 years), From Miñaur (22), Sinner (19), Popyrin (twenty-one), Rublev (2. 3), Medvedev (25), Garin (25), Tsitsipas (22), Berrettini (25), Zverev (24), Ruud (22), Korda (20) … Fresh blood. They are there and some like Zverev and Medvedev already know what it is to play Grand Slam finals. But when Nadal or Djokovic enter the pulse, in their runaway career to overtake Federer in number of greats, the Next Gen is done at night. The last three Australian Open were for the Serbian, as well as the last two Wimbledon. Nadal has four Roland Garros followed. And of the last US Open, two were from the Spanish, one from the Serbian and the one from 2020 was taken by Thiem. But then Nadal didn’t play and Nole was disqualified. Tsitsipas has a titanic task ahead of him if he wants to release his record in a big one.