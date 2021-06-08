Due to the success of the first edition of the tournament Rocket league, Gamers Unite, the platform that drives the company’s esports Inter-American Entertainment Corporation (CIE), announced that a second tournament of Rocket league . Do you dare to participate?

Through a statement, Juan Jose Gonzalez Bonilla, manager Gamers Unite on CIE He said: ‘We are very happy with all the enthusiasm that the gaming community in Mexico showed during the first edition of the Rocket League tournament and we could not stop giving back their support, so we launched a second split of the tournament‘

How, when and where to participate in the second Rocket League tournament?

From June 1 to June 13, up to 128 new teams will be able to register along with those that failed to reach the final in the first tournament. So these teams will have another chance to show their skills in the two days of qualifying phases that will be June 18 and 19.

If they can show their skills in these phases and maintain their fighting spirit, then they can advance to the semifinals on June 26, to continue on their way to glorious victory in the grand final and prove that they are the best players in the second tournament of Rocket league.

To register your team, all you have to do is register in the Gamers Unite’s Rocket League tournament page, where each team member must accept the terms and conditions. Then, the captain must register his team and members on the platform Toornament.

Once this is done, the teams will play their matches according to the following scheme

Phase 1: 4 pools. Best of 3. Double elimination.

Phase 2: Top 8 of each Pool. Best of 3.

Phase 3: Group phase. Round Robin. Best of 3.

Phase 4: Championship. Best of 7.

If you pass all these stages together with your team, then you can win a prize of $ 3,000, or if they come in second place, you will be taking $ 2,000. Quite a generous award, if you ask me. So, are you already going to assemble your teams to join the second tournament of Rocket league from Gamers Unite?

