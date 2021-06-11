In Omsk, within the framework of the national project “Formation of a Comfortable Urban Environment”, the third stage of the improvement of the Omi River embankment has started. This is reported by the mayor’s office of the city.

Now the contractor is engaged in dismantling and clearing wild growth, and is planning the territory. The coastal slopes should be strengthened using a new technology – geomats and gabions, then they will be landscaped, writes IA OMSKREGION…

The third stage of the improvement also includes the arrangement of sidewalks with tiles, the installation of small architectural forms and the construction of a terrace, a sports ground, and stairs. As part of the landscaping, 73 tree and shrub saplings will be planted, flower beds and lawns will appear.

The embankment renovation began in 2019. The work is being carried out within the framework of the national project “Formation of a comfortable urban environment”.

On April 7, the governor of the Omsk region, Alexander Burkov, in a conversation with the head of the department of regional programs of the Expert Institute for Social Research (EISI), Daria Kislitsina, spoke about projects for the improvement of the region. According to him, annually the regional government implements about 50 projects for the improvement of territories.

The head of the region also shared plans for a project to build a large embankment in Omsk, which will take up to 15 km.