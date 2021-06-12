CNMV headquarters in Madrid. Pablo Monge

2005 was a turbulent year for the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV). It began with the war between Sacyr and BBVA, and a series of events that affected the then vice president, Carlos Arenillas, who suffered spying on the movements of his official vehicle, the intervention of his professional telephone and even the entry of some individuals into your home address.

Months later, when the waters seemed calmer, another shock arrived, a raid on the CNMV offices. At dawn one day in Santiago Apóstol, on July 25, 2005, two “thieves”, according to the police, walked through the offices searching computers of the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) and left without nobody told them anything. Now the Anticorruption Prosecutor’s Office has accepted Arenillas’ request, and has asked to investigate this assault as well as the harassment suffered by this manager.

Arenillas suspects that what happened to him and the assault on the CNMV was the work of retired commissioner José Manuel Villarejo, when he was hired by BBVA, then chaired by Francisco González. And so he has transferred it before the judge of the National Court that is investigating the Trap operation, which affects BBVA in the Tandem case. BBVA is being investigated for bribery, disclosure of secrets and corruption in business for the payments it made to the former commissioner José Villarejo for espionage work, and the then president, Francisco González, for the crimes of bribery and disclosure of secrets.

More information

The incursion, minute by minute

Almost 16 years after the attack on the CNMV, EL PAÍS has accessed the internal document of its Executive Commission in which it is detailed where the two intruders went, what they snooped, what they rummaged in the offices to leave the door, for where they had entered, without being arrested, although they presented false identities.

The assailants entered some plants that the market supervisor had rented in a building on Calle Serrano in Madrid, TorreSerrano. What is described here is what the CNMV officials saw in the security camera footage.

06:41:40 The lights on the 2nd floor come on.

06:41:57 Two unidentified people exit the elevator on the 2nd floor. They go to the door through which the Commission staff access and verify that it is closed.

06:42:13 They enter through the emergency door.

06:48:58 They leave through the same door and go down the stairs, but they go back and go up to the 3rd floor.

06:50:40 They go to the emergency door and enter the premises.

06:52:40 They leave and enter the men’s room.

06:57:25 They go up the stairs to the fourth floor.

06:57:53 They cannot access the premises because the doors are closed. They go to the 5th floor by stairs.

07:10:00 They leave the building.

These records were viewed by the General Director of Entities, together with the CNMV security guard, first thing in the morning on July 26, after detecting a disorderly office where a mobile was missing and that in another there was an open laptop. The CNMV contacted TorreSerrano security, who provided them with the names and ID of the people who entered the building.

Someone left the lathes open

“It was found that at least one DNI was false and belonged to another person,” the document indicates. “They were not given a business card, since it is a holiday they leave the lathes open,” says the report. The CNMV investigated why the lathes were left open. The security guard admitted that he did not verify the IDs of those who accessed and that they only told him the card numbers, without displaying them. He could not explain why the emergency doors on the second and third floors were open or how it is possible that the security round did not detect him.

When the two intruders arrived, “since they were not among the persons authorized to access the CNMV offices, they were allowed to pass; After a first refusal, access was authorized when the control of Serrano 47 stated that the visitors had the key ”, something that the Commission considered very strange. The CNMV concluded that TorreSerrano was not safe, so the dispatches were transferred to the Commission’s headquarters.

The possibility of installing or removing microphones

The Systems Department “verified that there had been no intrusion into the information systems of the CNMV.” The then president of the CNMV, Manuel Conthe, reported the events to the Secretary of State for Security. The former president recalls that a journalist called the CNMV stating that the assailants wanted to place microphones. The police could not clarify it because, they said, they never looked for buses.

However, in the report that was presented to the CNMV’s executive committee on July 29, 2005, to which EL PAÍS has had access, it is said that the assailants wanted to “leave a trace and record the invasion to create uncertainty.” Also mentioned as a possibility is “the installation or removal of eavesdropping systems, which would show that the CNMV is the object of an investigation or espionage by an interested party.”

Three days after the assault, on July 28, at 9:30 p.m., three policemen appeared at the CNMV offices to request the recording. Conthe has no recollection of any subsequent reports of the assault being made or anyone being identified or detained. The CNMV said that the assault had not had serious consequences and no one resigned. The raid was free.