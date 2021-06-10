“Valuable witness” in the case of the crash of the Malaysian Boeing MH17, Vladimir Tsemakh, said that he had never seen a Buk anti-aircraft missile system (SAM) in the conflict zone in Donbass. His testimony in court on Thursday, June 10, became known RIA News…

Judge Dagmar Koster said that Tsemakh had been in charge of air defense in the city of Snezhnoe since June 2014.

“As for MH17, he was not in the area that day, he also does not know what he was doing that day and where he was … Tsemakh has never seen a Buk air defense missile system during the conflict in eastern Ukraine, including in Snezhnoye. “, – said Koster.

A day earlier, it was reported that in the court in the case of the crash of the Boeing 777 flight MH17 in Donbass in 2014, they heard the dialogues of the field commanders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) about the protection of the Buk air defense missile system. So, seven hours before the disaster, DPR intelligence chief Sergei Dubinsky could discuss with his subordinate, a retired Russian army intelligence officer Oleg Pulatov, the transportation of the Buk towards the village of Pervomayskoye, from where, according to the investigation, a missile that shot down the plane was fired.

In April, the Dutch broadcaster Nieuwsuur reported that it had gained access to thousands of intercepted telephone calls from Dubinsky. According to the published data, on the day of the crash of the liner, a Buk arrived in the DPR. This was preceded by negotiations with Moscow “at the highest level”, which allegedly participated in military-strategic decisions.

A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 777 on flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur crashed in eastern Ukraine on July 17, 2014. There were 298 people on board, all of whom died. The prosecutor’s office believes that the plane was shot down by a Russian Buk missile launched from Eastern Ukraine. Investigators following the results of the investigation named the names of the accused in the case: Russians Igor Girkin (Strelkov), Oleg Pulatov, Sergei Dubinsky and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko.