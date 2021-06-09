The game was originally published only on PS4 and a year later it arrived on PC via the Epic Games Store.

AOne Games and publisher Eastasiasoft have announced the arrival of Omen of Sorrow on Xbox One. It does so two years after its original release on PS4, where it premiered in November 2018; A few months later it arrived on PC through the Epic Games Store, already in 2019.

Omen of Sorrow is a fighting video game with a horror settingIn case you do not know, Omen of Sorrow is a traditional fighting game, but with a design of scenarios and characters taken from any horror production, since they are inspired by the classic fear, fantasy and mythology. Its battle system promises to take advantage of the player’s skill and offers mechanics that favor movement and spacing for the execution of the blows to provide an attractive experience.

In addition to taking control of diverse and terrifying characters, it also has a local multiplayer mode, as well as several game modes, among which a History mode, as well as classics such as Arcade and Survival, giving more than 200 rewards to extend the experience. Its graphics are created from Unreal Engine 4 and in the description they promise “depressing scenarios, inspired by old European legends”.

As you know, when it comes to Xbox One, it is also compatible with Xbox Series X | S so you can enjoy this proposal when it is available, although at the moment no date has been specified. Also, if you are a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber, you have a free month of Disney Plus.

