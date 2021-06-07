The National Center of Meteorology expected that temperatures tend to decrease today, provided that the weather is generally clear until the end of the week, and the winds are active during the day to be dusty, affecting the horizontal visibility over the exposed areas, until next Friday, stressing that the effects of the Indian depression Seasonal, it will be extended to the state during the current month.

In detail, the National Center of Meteorology stated that the country is exposed to a shallow air extension from the east, accompanied by an extension of an air high in the upper layers of the atmosphere, and the impact of the Siberian air high will weaken on the country, with the effect of thermal depressions on the region, in contrast to the influence of the seasonal Indian depression extending over the country from the east in the coming period.

The center expected that clear weather will prevail tomorrow, in general, with the continued appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning, it may be convective on the mountains in the afternoon, and it will remain humid at night until Thursday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming on some coastal and interior northern and eastern areas. .

He added that the winds will become northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, active at times during the day to be dusty, and their speed will range from 15 to 25 km / h, reaching 40 km / h on the sea, which remains medium waves, turbulent at times. In the Arabian Gulf, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center stated that the weather next Thursday will be generally clear as well, with the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning, while it remains humid at night until Friday morning on some coastal and inland areas, indicating that the winds will be northwesterly, moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, to become exciting. Due to dust, this leads to a decrease in the horizontal visibility of the exposed areas.

The center expected that clear weather will prevail on Friday in general, with the appearance of low clouds on the eastern coast in the morning, and it will be humid at night until Saturday morning in some coastal and inland areas, pointing out that the winds will be northwesterly, moderate in speed, sometimes active during the day, becoming dusty. Which leads to a decrease in the range of horizontal vision.



