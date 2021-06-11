Vodafone, Orange, Euskaltel, R and Telecable have announced that they will modify their prices and increase some of their rates this summer. These companies are joined by Movistar, which last April increased all its Fusion rates by three euros, although it added that new customers who contract a convergent package they would also have a new mobile included, but not always as a gift.

Vodafone

The company has already communicated that customers with a fiber and mobile rate, in the modalities of one and several mobile lines, and their options of Unlimited One and Unlimited Home, they will pay three euros more from July 15.

This increase of three euros will also apply if you only have a mobile rate with Vodafone, as a Mini rate or an Unlimited rate, in addition to the old fiber and mobile rates that are no longer marketed. On the other hand, each additional line that is added to One Unlimited or Home Unlimited, will increase the price of the fee by 1.5 euros.

Unlike what happens with Movistar, this rate increase affects both new customers and those who were already at Vodafone, although these will continue to have the discounts they already enjoyed.

Orange

The French multinational will increase its prices about 2.05 euros per month, that is, about 24 euros per year. Love Total, Love Total Sin Límites and Love Total Sin Límites 4, as well as those with only fiber with a speed of 600 Mps, will be the affected rates.

Changes will apply as of August for new clients who contract these rates as well as those who already had them. On the other hand, tariffs only for telephony, without fixed internet, or convergent ones with less than 300 Mps, they will not be affected.

This increase also represents the speed expansion across devices, from 600 Mps to 1 Gbps, whether users want it or not, plus some improvements in television services, as “a more intuitive and easy-to-use interface”.

Other companies that also raise their rates

They have also signed up for this rise Euskaltel, R and Telecable, which have announced modifications from July. Others will also improve their services, such as MásMóvil, whose clients will enjoy 25 GB, instead of 20.

If as a consumer you do not agree with these changes, You can change companies without costs or fines. In addition, it is mandatory that your company notify you of rate changes one month in advance, so they should do it in the next few weeks.