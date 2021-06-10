The Real Zaragoza has been the Second Division team with more different scorers this season in the League, with a total of 16, at just like Rayo Vallecano. A fact that has served to alleviate the lack of goal from their forwards centers, since neither Toro Fernández nor Vuckic have seen the door throughout the course. A fact that alone explains one of the great problems of the Aragonese team throughout this recently concluded campaign and that will have to sort out from face to the next with a renewal practically total of front of attack.

The top scorer has been Juanjo Narváez, with nine goals, followed by Iván Azón and Adrián González, with three. Two have achieved Zanimacchia, Tejero and James Igbekeme and one Vigaray, Chavarría, Jair, Bermejo, Francho, Álex Alegría, Javi Ros, Peybernes, Sanabria and the goalkeeper Cristian Alvarez. Thirty-one goals to which must be added the three in own door by Clau Mendes (Las Palmas), Christian Fernández (Oviedo) and Álvaro García (Rayo) and the three for the improper alignment del Alcorcón, for a total of 37.

Behind the Real Zaragoza Y lightning, teams with fifteen different scorers They are Mallorca, Girona, Tenerife, Mirandés, Oviedo and Albacete; with fourteen Almería, Ponferradina, Fuenlabrada, Cartagena and Málaga have finished; on thirteen Espanyol, Almería, Leganés, Unión Deportiva Las Palmas, Lugo and Castellón have stayed; and Sabadell closes this section as the worst teams, with twelve, the Logroñés, with eleven, and Sporting, with ten.