The team that left the shadow reinvented the glasses. The new startup automatically develops eye-catching glasses that eliminate the need for multi-power lenses.

The newly established optics startup raised a capital of EUR 3.6 million. Investors included Amaxon’s Alexa Fund and well-known names such as Risto Siilasmaa and Ilkka Paananen.

Multi the rest is already revolutionized in our daily lives with technology, but glasses are still a polished piece of glass through which we drip.

Anyone who would make a breakthrough invention in eyewear would probably soon be a billionaire – or one could easily imagine that.

That may soon be the case in Finland. The new Pixieray startup says it has reinvented eyewear.

The company has developed an optical solution where the spectacle lens automatically adjusts to the focus point of its user’s gaze. The company says that it will first focus on the product version, which enables those who need long-sighted glasses to read and work at close range. It eliminates the need for multi-power lenses or changing glasses to reading glasses. As the vision of the eyes changes over time, it is possible to adjust the thickness of the lens.

When the entire surface of the lens is automatically adaptable, it eliminates the problem of current multifunction glasses, i.e., separate narrow areas of the lens where you can see near or far. The Pixieray lens thus expands the field of accurate vision.

The company behind it is a team of experienced technology experts from Varjo, who develops virtual reality glasses. Managing director Niko Eiden In addition to Shadow, he has previously worked at Microsoft and Cern. Chief Operating Officer Rebecca Xu has been responsible for supply chains at electronics company Murata and previously worked for Nokia and Foxconn. A shadow of former executives are also included Klaus Melakari and Ville Miettinen.

The founding team thus has evidence of complex equipment design, but also of building a subcontracting network and commercializing the product.

“Shadow has been operating for five years and has reached the stage of producing VR glasses for existing customers. We like developing new things, and now was a good time to move on to a new one, ”Niko Eiden explains the team’s departure.

“We realized that the pieces of technology for this were now piled up. We could make glasses that automatically adjust to the user’s eyes. When looking at traditional eyewear, there has been little technological development in the market. And it’s a huge market, ”he says.

No wonder the team and its invention were of interest to exceptionally tough international investors.

Pixieray says it has raised EUR 3.6 million in funding, with investors including technology giant Amazon startup fund Amazon Alexa. Investors also include the Finnish Maki.vc fund, Risto Siilasmaan fund First Fellow, founder of the gaming technology company Unity David Helgason, CEO of Supercell Ilkka Paananen, a partner in Digital Sky Technologies (DST), a Hong Kong – based private equity firm John Lindfors as well as the US fund Bragiel Brothers.

This is higher-than-usual seed funding for an early-stage company. However, equipment development requires capital, and the company is currently building a product development laboratory in Keran Halle, Espoo. It is already certain that the company will need significantly more capital for the next stages of development and entering the market.

“Investors are interested in a large market and the opportunity to revolutionize it. We are unique because there are no other similar competitors in the market, ”says Eiden.

Piexieray does not yet present product images of prototypes. Its time for next year, Eiden says. The company aims to get its first glasses on the market in 2023. However, it is not yet certain whether the company plans to sell its own eyewear under the Pixieray brand or sell the technology to other eyewear manufacturers.

“Eyeglasses are a product that requires a local distribution chain and stores where the glasses can be fitted. The options are still open, ”says Eiden.

One of the technical challenges is the power consumption of the glasses. For glasses to look just like ordinary glasses, the power consumption of the lenses must be very low.

“Much of the components we need are actually already on the shelf. But no one else has just combined technology like this, ”Eiden says.

Up to 70 per cent of Finns wear spectacles, 45 per cent of the adult population use spectacles continuously.