A friend is a light

Ginés González García carried out a media raid at the end of May giving his point of view on the controversial issue of Pfizer and trying to explain why a negotiation with the US pharmaceutical company headquartered in New York was not closed. of that passage through the media, The former Minister of Health revived talks with several Peronist governors, who continue to consult health situations with the surgeon born in San Nicolás de los Arroyos.

Show that Ginés resumed activity is that he went to La Ñata, the tiger farm of Daniel Osvaldo Scioli. “They are friends of many friends,” they said near the Argentine ambassador to Brazil, after a well-watered dinner between the two Peronists.

But the relevant data is that González García was last Saturday at the Presidential Residence of Olivos, meeting for the first time since his departure from the Ministry of Health with Alberto Ángel Fernández.

The President and his Prime Minister of Health spoke for the first time since the scandal of the “VIP Vaccination” unveiled by Clarín last February. Both made the passes but the long talk was not without mutual reproaches; One of them, and that the doctor made public, is that the resigned would have liked to be able to defend himself publicly and not, be “invited” to leave the administration. The head of state also passed bills through the “Vaccine Gate”. But it all ended amicably. And some current issues were addressed, such as the noise made by the presence of four managers from La Cámpora in the Superintendency of Health Services, something that aroused complaints from the CGT, where González García also has several friends for years. Will the President and Ginés be shown together again? Mystery…

Alberto Fernández, together with Ginés González García.

Provincial future

Last Monday, Axel Kicillof went to the journalists’ room of the government, in La Plata, to greet his colleagues in his day. And in the talk, a detail went unnoticed where he spoke of his political future: “The joke of the curse of the governor who never becomes president … I also wanted to say that we came to govern the PBA, not to use it as a springboard for something else “said the current governor. And he slipped something that is spoken in the environment of the provincial president: that Kicillof is working on a plan for the next six years of the Province. This it would mean that in 2023, Kicillof would not seek a presidential appointment but a renewal of his position as governor. Is it possible to imagine a definition of this size without a permission from Cristina Kirchner? Or without a conversation with Máximo Carlos Kirchner? Impossible. So this idea of ​​a team working to finish this term and go for four more years raises questions about CFK’s famous “political heritage”. There will be more information for this newsletter …



Axel Kicillof in La Plata ,. Photo Snow

ZoomPleños

While the opposition has the ranch altered. And one of the greatest attentions is taken by María Eugenia Vidal’s definition of her eventual nomination for national deputy for the City of Buenos Aires, something that the lady would define when she returned from her trip to Washington, the city where she is today. . So, this Wednesday the focus of attention was whoever his chief of staff was. Federico Salvai, right hand of the former governor, who had the phone exploded. The reason? His birthday, which was remembered by his wife, former Minister Carolina Stanley, with a romantic photo on Instagram. Salvai received dozens of WhatsApp messages that day to greet him, from Sergio Massa and Horacio Rodríguez Larreta to the Peronist Joaquín De La Torre and Mayor Jorge Macri, who also sent him a gift.



Carolina Stanley and her greeting on Instagram for her husband Federico Salvai

But in the chats for the birthday there was no lack of concern from both former officials and current members of the Larretista management and Buenos Aires mayors, who asked: “Is Mariú going to play?” Salvai, true to his style as head of ministers of the Province, eluded any definition of who sounds like the “chosen one” to go for the Buenos Aires fight this year. To add mystery to the definition, the very Vidal posted a greeting to Salvai where he closed saying: “The best is always yet to come”. Will you speak of a challenge bigger than the governorship for 2023? The Buenos Aires Headquarters or the Presidency?How is the internal opponent!