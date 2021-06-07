The week begins but gastronomists do not have clear rules regarding how to organize it. Will it be a week with work from Monday to Sunday? Will there be no service on the weekend? On Saturday and Sunday, will delivery and take-out return? Will the service be exclusive on the street? Or inside and outside?

This Monday in the City of Buenos Aires, the bars and restaurants returned to a stage prior to the restrictions that existed during this weekend, when the attention was only in delivery or withdrawal mode at the premises.

From this Monday until Friday, the reality will be the same that prevailed from June 7 to 11, when the bars and restaurants remained open until 7 p.m., providing service on the sidewalk, patios or terraces. But after Friday, when the Decree of Necessity and Urgency No. 334/21 expires, everything, again, will be uncertainty.

“There is no forecast. But this has been the case since the quarantine began. In March, it was going to be 15 days, then another 15 and another 15, and so we spent six months with the rooms closed. Then they allowed us to open, then only until midnight. 23, then until 20, then until 19 and only outside. Then, from one day to the next, they told us: ‘they can’t open anymore, only delivery and take away’ “, Gabriel Pérez lists. Together with his father and brother, they run the traditional café “Esquina Homero Manzi”, at the intersection of avenues San Juan and Boedo.

Homero Manzi corner. Coffee is an icon of Boedo and the City of Buenos Aires. Due to the coronavirus and quarantine, it faces its greatest crisis. Photo: Rafael Mario Quinteros

The Pérez family also manages three other gastronomic spaces. The four locals are in dire financial straits. “You cannot tell employees how many days they are going to work or you cannot decide how much merchandise to buy. Today any food, a little meat, is expensive. Prices have skyrocketed. If I buy, and will the merchandise stay there?” he asks, without waiting for an answer. In his head the questions accumulate.

“Fifteen days ago, we were looking at options to heat the tables on the street. Today we do not know what to do. If we invest and we cannot use it because they only authorize delivery and take away, we make a bad decision. And if we do not invest and then we do it. The only thing that is authorized is outdoor care, we made a bad decision. We don’t know where we are standing and it is very difficult. “

Pérez criticizes that the State does not put itself in the place of the worker and the SME. It does not allow decisions to be made and communicated at the last minute. “The first time, back in March 2020, capable I could even accept it. But then they stayed the same, “he says.” Being on this side of the counter is very difficult. We’re tired. We comply and at the same time we see that soccer is played or that the Copa América was about to be organized. Then you think ‘What is it like?’ ‘I can’t and others can?’ If it is not, then it is not for everyone. “



Due to the return to harsh restrictions, this weekend bars and restaurants could not serve on sidewalks or open spaces. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

Agustín Latorre, owner of the Osaka restaurants in Palermo and Puerto Madero, bought merchandise to serve under this scenario: from this Monday until Friday his restaurants will be open at noon, with attention outdoors, and on the weekend there will be only delivery.

“In case there is a greater opening, we will see how the suppliers will help us by supplying us and if there are more closures, it will be a total loss. Unfortunately this is how this government has us, cutting nails,” he says.

Like the rest of the gastronomic, it is not the first time that it has to be remade at the moment, facing high economic losses. It had also happened in September when the City Government had authorized care in sidewalks, patios and terraces, but then Nación did not enable that type of care.



Gastronomic protest in Plaza Cortázar. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

“Mamarracho is the only word that occurs to me to define this. They cannot enable the opening and then force us to close. They ignore the number of protocols, training, orders to suppliers and invested logistics,” he had told Clarín at that time and today his words retain the same weariness and anger. Part of that fed up was manifested on Saturday, in the concentration that businessmen of the sector made in Plaza Serrano. The demonstration with parades and outdoor tables sought to make visible the serious crisis that the sector is going through and ask for changes in the restrictions.

There were three main requests: that customers can stay until midnight, that internal rooms be enabled with a capacity of 30% of the public and that a gastronomic emergency law be regulated with concrete and deep aid for the sector.

“Yesterday’s demonstration was good,” Latorre evaluates and continues: “I think it is not enough but it had the impact on the media that was sought. I doubt very much that it has moved a hair from the politicians, that is why I consider it insufficient” .

In the concentration there was also a warning expressed in parades -Restaurants are not contagious. I do not comply- and by some members of the protest -If the restrictions continue next weekend, we will open anyway-. Compliance or violation of the presidential decree is another issue that is debated within the different gastronomic movements and in WhatsApp groups: “They talk, but then each one does what seems best to him,” says Latorre and continues. It is the law of the jungle, save who can, and each one does what seems best to survive, and since there is not enough help, everything is valid “.

