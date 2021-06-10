The Spanish synchronized swimming team has one foot in the Tokyo Games after the celebration of the technical routine this Thursday in the Pre-Olympic that the Sant Jordi pool of Barcelona. With a brilliant choreography, to the rhythm of the guitar of Jose Manuel Cañizares, the girls of Mayuko fujiki, captained in the water by Ona Carbonell, came second with a score of 90.5506, with ease over the rest of the countries. This Friday the free routine will take place in which, if there are no unexpected surprises, they will confirm the return of the Spanish team to a Games after the absence in Rio 2016.

Aside from Carbonell, Berta Ferreras, Txell Mas, Alisa Ozhogina, Paula Ramírez, Sara Saldaña, Iris Tió and Blanca Toledano they performed a choreography with a lot of rhythm and speed, almost perfect, in the water of a full Sant Jordi, which he enjoyed with the castanets and the message of the Spanish. In her eagerness to innovate and cause a sensation in Japan, a country she knows by heart, Mayu has opted for a choreography with flamenco rhythms but with a sign language interpreted by swimmers with famous Japanese phrases. “If people understand it, you can earn more marks,” Mayu recently commented.. The score is the highest in the stage of the Japanese swimmer in the Spanish team.

“Swimming at home gives you a plus because it has the support of the people. Mayu has told us that it is one of the times that he has had the best sensations and we have finally exceeded 90 points. Now we want to enjoy the free team, which is a routine that we love based on Darwin’s Theory of Evolution“Captain Txell Mas commented.

Only Italy, with 90.7917, was ahead of the Spanish. Up to three teams qualify for the Games, and curiously that battle is the prettiest in Barcelona. Up to three teams are only five tenths apart. In fifth position he placed United States (86.8550), trained by Andrea Fuentes, which surprised with a very technological and applauded routine in Sant Jordi, spectacular, with extensive apneas and a great synchronized use of the legs. It was followed by France, coming down, with a score of 87,050.

In third position, favorite to the square, the Greece of Anna Tarrés. Accompanied by her inseparable Beth Fernández, the Hellenic team confirmed its improvement at the hands of this synchro guru and climbed to the Olympic position with a score of 87,399. A choreography with rhythm, numerous figures and a final acrobatics. “I took the team in November 2019 and the confinement caught me in Greece. I had to turn back. We have made a strategic bet: in choreography and speed. We are happy because it was their best version,” commented Tarrés, who stressed that “we always want to innovate, give the maximum individual value “. This Friday, white smoke.